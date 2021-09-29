Carolyn H. Dugan

Feb. 9, 1945 - Sept. 26, 2021

JASPER, Indiana - Carolyn H. Dugan, age 76, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 11:08 a.m. on Sunday, September 26, 2021, at home after a lengthy battle with cancer, and is now reunited with her son, Rocky Dugan, who preceded her in death. Carolyn was born in Centralia, Illinois, on February 9, 1945, to William and Inez (Hunter) Rine. She was married to Clifford Dugan for 60 years. She was a graduate of Bluff City High School. She and her husband have owned and operated the Camelot Inn in Jasper since 1975. She enjoyed gardening, bowling, and country dancing. She was also a lifelong animal lover.

Surviving are her husband, Cliff Dugan, Jasper, IN; three daughters: Christina (Robert) Pace, Montpelier, VT, Corinna Dugan, and partner Hank Menke, Cool Springs, IN, Coletta (Todd) Armstrong, Newburgh, IN; 12 grandchildren, and one brother. Preceding her in death besides her son are three brothers.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service for Carolyn H. Dugan will be held on Sunday, October 10, 2021, from 1:00-5:00 p.m. at Cool Springs, 9412 E. St. Road 64, Velpen, Indiana, 47590. In lieu of flowers and gifts, all memorial contribution proceeds will be donated to the Dubois County Humane Society.

