Carolyn J. James

July 18, 1936 - Nov. 29, 2020

GODFREY - Carolyn J. James, 84, passed away at 8:07 a.m. Sunday November 29, 2020 at home with her family by her side.

She was born on July 18, 1936 in Decatur, IL the daughter of Clyde & Louise (English) Freeman.

Carolyn married Paul James in Harrison, AR and he preceded her in death on June 7, 2018.

She was a member of Main St. Methodist Church in Alton where she served as a council member and chaired the women's ministry.

Carolyn is survived by three children: Robert James (Howard Grothe) of California; Diane McAdams (Clark) of Weatherfield, CT; Teena Read (Rich) of Godfrey; a brother Gerald Clyde Freeman of Arizona; a sister-in-law, Joanna Sue Franklin (Ken) of Tallahassee, FL; four grandchildren: Shannon Castellanos (Antonio Rosario), Jennifer Ahrens (Eric), Nathan Gerdes (Kristin), Donny Funk (Angela); eight great-grandchildren; Adrien, Andrew and Alexander Ahrens, Kaylee Mitchell, Julien Castellanos, Blake and Beau Gerdes, Evelyn and Brayden Funk.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by: two sisters, Rebecca Bouchez and Sharon Dian; and a sister-in-law, Janice Freeman.

Cremation rites were accorded.

A visitation celebrating her life will be held 10:00 AM until time of a memorial service at 11:30 AM on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at Main Street Methodist Church in Alton. Reverend Alberto Ramirez Salazar and Reverend Patrick Thatcher will officiate.

Interment is scheduled for 1:00 PM on Sunday, July 11, 2021 at Greenhill Cemetery, 209 E Water Street, Sullivan, IL 61951.

Memorials may be made to Main St. Methodist Church in Alton or the American Lung Association.

