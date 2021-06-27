Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Decatur Herald & Review
Decatur Herald & Review Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Carolyn J. James
FUNERAL HOME
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes & Crematory
2521 Edwards St
Alton, IL

Carolyn J. James

July 18, 1936 - Nov. 29, 2020

GODFREY - Carolyn J. James, 84, passed away at 8:07 a.m. Sunday November 29, 2020 at home with her family by her side.

She was born on July 18, 1936 in Decatur, IL the daughter of Clyde & Louise (English) Freeman.

Carolyn married Paul James in Harrison, AR and he preceded her in death on June 7, 2018.

She was a member of Main St. Methodist Church in Alton where she served as a council member and chaired the women's ministry.

Carolyn is survived by three children: Robert James (Howard Grothe) of California; Diane McAdams (Clark) of Weatherfield, CT; Teena Read (Rich) of Godfrey; a brother Gerald Clyde Freeman of Arizona; a sister-in-law, Joanna Sue Franklin (Ken) of Tallahassee, FL; four grandchildren: Shannon Castellanos (Antonio Rosario), Jennifer Ahrens (Eric), Nathan Gerdes (Kristin), Donny Funk (Angela); eight great-grandchildren; Adrien, Andrew and Alexander Ahrens, Kaylee Mitchell, Julien Castellanos, Blake and Beau Gerdes, Evelyn and Brayden Funk.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by: two sisters, Rebecca Bouchez and Sharon Dian; and a sister-in-law, Janice Freeman.

Cremation rites were accorded.

A visitation celebrating her life will be held 10:00 AM until time of a memorial service at 11:30 AM on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at Main Street Methodist Church in Alton. Reverend Alberto Ramirez Salazar and Reverend Patrick Thatcher will officiate.

Interment is scheduled for 1:00 PM on Sunday, July 11, 2021 at Greenhill Cemetery, 209 E Water Street, Sullivan, IL 61951.

Memorials may be made to Main St. Methodist Church in Alton or the American Lung Association.

An online guestbook may be found online at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Jun. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
11
Interment
1:00p.m.
Greenhill Cemetery
209 E Water Street, Sullivan, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Carolyn was our neighbor when we lived in Godfrey. I loved talking with her as her grandchildren played with my kids. My sympathies to her family. What a wonderful lady!
Jen Weber & family
June 28, 2021
Our prayers are with your family as we extend our services and our family's home to your family during your time of loss. Rest assured, we are here for you now and later. Sincerest regards.
Brian and Nancy Fine & Staff
June 27, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results