Carolyn Joyce Knight

Sept. 27, 1932 - June 5, 2021

MOUNT ZION - Carolyn Joyce Knight, 88, of Mt. Zion, IL went to be with her Lord and Savior on June 5, 2021.

A service to celebrate Joyce's life will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, June 12, 2021, at the First Baptist Church 720 W. Main St., Mt. Zion, IL. The family will receive friends for visitation on Friday evening from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., at the church. Burial will be in Mt. Zion Township Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church, Mt. Zion. Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion is assisting the family.

Joyce was born September 27, 1932, in Mt. Vernon, IL, the daughter of Herbert and Pansy (Hughey) Pierce. She married Gilbert H. Knight on July 21, 1956. He preceded her in death on July 31, 2019. Joyce was an active member of the First Baptist Church. She enjoyed cooking and gardening. She participated in hosting monthly birthday parties with homemade cakes for residents of Heritage Manor in Mt. Zion. Her greatest passion was her family.

Surviving are her daughters: Debbie Ellison (Doug) and Diane Garrett (Nathan) all of Decatur; sons: Mark Knight (Darlene) of Mt. Zion and Mike Knight (Shawndee) of Bolivar, MO; sister: Jo Anne Cox of Mt. Vernon; grandchildren: Jacob Garrett (Karin), Laura Webb (Matt) Kaitlin Ellison, Brittany Yesudasan (Joshi), Bradley Knight (Sarah), Corynn Knight, Abby Knight, and Cole Knight; great-grandchildren: Jonathan, Ava, Paige, Micah, and Eden.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers: Jerry Pierce and Herbert Pierce Jr.; sister, Dorothy Campbell, and her granddaughter, Megan Renee Garrett.

