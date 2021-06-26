Carolyn Tenney McKelvey

July 17, 1934 - June 16, 2021

LEAWOOD, Kansas - Carolyn Tenney McKelvey passed away with Alzheimer's disease at Sunrise of Leawood on June 16, 2021.

She was born in Decatur, Illinois, to Frank and Laura Tenney and now joins her father, dearly loved mother, and brother in a better place.

Carolyn grew up in Decatur and graduated from Decatur High School. Carolyn attended the University of Illinois-Urbana where she became a member of Pi Beta Phi. She treasured her Pi Phi membership for the rest of her life. Carolyn graduated from Millikin University in Decatur in 1955, with a degree in Political Science and Education. She married Dr. Alan Anderson and began her teaching career in Illinois, Michigan, and Nebraska. Then, babies Aaron and Evelyn joined the family.

After a divorce, Carolyn and her children returned to Decatur. Many years later, in 1980, she married John McKelvey, her childhood sweetheart from the sixth grade through high school.

Carolyn led a busy life. She was an avid collector of Cabbage Patch dolls, Beanie Babies, and Pandas, as well as a skilled assembler of miniature doll houses and individual room scenes. She was an active volunteer, receiving a special commendation from the Chief of Police of Kansas City, Missouri, for her 20 years of service to the Department as an auxiliary and volunteer. Carolyn enjoyed reading true crime and mystery books, and doing research on the history of World War II. She loved her home and family, her pets, and was a world-class shopper. She was a member of the Calvary Lutheran Church, and belonged to the Altar Guild.

She leaves John, her beloved husband of 41 years; her children: Evelyn Anderson and Aaron Anderson; her three adored grandchildren: Justin Anderson, Holly Painter and Carolyn Rose Fisk; three stepchildren: Sean, Kerry, and Tara McKelvey; five nieces and nephews; and two half-sisters and a half-brother.

The family wants to sincerely thank the staff of Sunrise of Leawood for the loving care they provided Carolyn as well as the nurses and staff of Advanced Hospice who were so very helpful during our difficult times. They were truly special. We will always remember our beautiful Carolyn.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 17, 2021, with a Visitation at 10:00 a.m. at Mt. Moriah, Newcomer & Freeman Funeral Home at 10507 Homes Road, Kansas City, Missouri. There will be a brief graveside ceremony following the services in Mount Moriah Cemetery.