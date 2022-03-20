Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Decatur Herald & Review
Decatur Herald & Review Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Carylon C. Derler
FUNERAL HOME
MCCRACKEN-DEAN FUNERAL HOME
308 E 2ND ST
PANA, IL

Carylon C. Derler

July 8, 1943 - March 17, 2022

RAMSEY - Carylon C. Derler, 78, of Ramsey passed away Thursday, March 17, 2022, in her home.

Surviving are husband, Ed Derler, Sr; children: Ed Derler, Jr. (Becky), Morrisonville and Wendy (Kirby) Hall, Pana; three granddaughters: Teri Hall, Pana, Amanda Hall, Pana, and Brianna Caldwell, Taylorville; three great-granddaughters: Braylin Caldwell, Jaiden Trudeau, Mariah Trudeau; and sisters: Marjorie (Floyd) Dowds, Opdyke, IL, and Linda (John) Krouse, Olney.

She was preceded by her parents, Leland Eugene and Wanda Berniece (Fout)Scott; stepson, Homer Caldwell; grandson, Kolten Hall and brothers: Bobby Joe Scott and Darrell Scott.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, March 23, 2022, in McCracken-Dean Funeral Home at 11:00 a.m. with Derek Mathis officiating with burial in Oconee Mound Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until service time in the funeral home.

Memorials can be made to Ansar Shrine or American Heart Association

McCracken-Dean Funeral Home is assisting the family.

www.mdfh.com


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Mar. 20, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
23
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
McCracken-Dean Funeral Home
308 East 2nd Street, Pana, IL
Mar
23
Service
11:00a.m.
McCracken-Dean Funeral Home
308 East 2nd Street, Pana, IL
Funeral services provided by:
MCCRACKEN-DEAN FUNERAL HOME
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by MCCRACKEN-DEAN FUNERAL HOME.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
March 22, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results