Cecil R. Davis

March 16, 1933 - Feb. 25, 2021

DECATUR - Cecil R. Davis, 87, of Decatur, IL, passed away 4:00 p.m., Thursday, February 25, at Decatur Memorial Hospital with his family by his side.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, March 1, 2021 officiated by Pastor Steve Hohm, at Brintlinger & Earl Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior to services. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery. Memorials may be made in Cecil's honor to Hope Lodge, St. Louis, Missouri.

Cecil was born March 16, 1933, in Benton, IL, son of Henry J. and Pearl I. (Bookhout) Davis. He married Betty Drew June 17, 1950, and they were blessed with nearly 71 years of marriage.

Cecil was a member of Life Foursquare Church where he served as an usher, and was previously a member of Rock Springs Church of God for many years. He retired from A.E. Staley after 45 years of service and was a member of the Staley's Retirees Club.

Dad was a "Mr. Fix-it", there wasn't anything he couldn't fix and if he couldn't find the part, he would make it at Staley's, and always helped anyone in need of his special talents. He loved traveling all over the country as well as the Caribbean with his family.

Surviving are his wife of nearly 71 years, Betty of Decatur; children: Jerry Davis and wife Zhanna of Murfreesboro, TN, Connie Sargeant and husband Bill, Debbie Cassell and husband Bruce, and Lonnie Davis, all of Decatur; grandchildren: Angie (Dan) Coon, Gena Middleton, Scott (Audra) Sargeant, Shawn (Hillary) Sargeant; Brian (Amy) Cassell, Blake (Krystle) Cassell, and Katie (Devon) Cassell; 17 great-grandchildren; and siblings: Jim Davis and wife Doris, Ronnie Davis and wife Tynna, and Janice Scharnhorst and husband Bob. He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings: Vernon Bookhout, Glen Davis, Leroy Davis, Reita Metcalf, and an infant brother.

Goodbye for now our wonderful and loving husband, father, and grandfather. We love you so very much and will see you on the other side.

Special thanks to DMH ICU 4400 who gave dad and his family the utmost care and love during this last journey. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.