Cecil "Kent" Richardson

Oct. 15, 1931 - June 30, 2021

EFFINGHAM - Cecil "Kent" Richardson, 90, of Effingham, IL, formerly of Decatur, passed away on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Willowbrook Memory Support Residences of Effingham.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 5, 2021 at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham. Burial will be in Arborcrest Memorial Park in Effingham with military rites. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Monday prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Blue Point Baptist Church or the Illinois Veteran's Home in Quincy, IL. Online condolences may be shared at www.johnsonandsonsfh.com.

Kent was born in Moultrie County, IL on October 15, 1931, the son of Cecil Rhodes and Cora Sophia Richardson. He graduated from Atwood-Hammond High School in 1949, the class known as "The 49ers". He worked for Progress Manufacturing Co. in Arthur, IL, Black & Co. in Decatur, IL, and spent over 33 years as Director of University Services at Millikin University until he retired. He was a veteran of the Korean War, serving with the Army Signal Corps in Germany. Kent was a member of Temple Baptist Church, Decatur, and regularly attended Blue Point Baptist Church since moving to Effingham. He was a lifetime member of the Effingham American Legion Post 120 and a life member of the National Rifle Association.

Kent is survived by his wife, Joyce Richardson of Effingham; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil R. Richardson and Cora S. Richardson; sisters, Doris Odom and Shirley Cordts; one infant sister; and brother, Earl Richardson.