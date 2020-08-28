Menu
Charles Ater

Jan. 19, 1943 - Aug. 25, 2020

MT. ZION - Charles Ater, 77, of Mt. Zion, passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020 in his home.

Chuck was born January 19, 1943 in Stonington, Illinois the son of Lynn and Rena Ater. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during Vietnam and retired from the trucking industry. Chuck married Melody Landacre on August 4, 1976.

Chuck is survived by his wife Melody, son Christopher (Stephanie) Ater, sister Diane Covington, and his great-great-nieces and nephews that have been like grandchildren.

Chuck is preceded in death by his parents.

Graveside services to celebrate Chuck's life will be 11:00 AM Monday, August 31, 2020 in Old Stonington Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the wishes of the family in care of Melody Ater.

Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, 566 N. Railroad Ave. Blue Mound, view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.dawson-wikoff.com.



Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
