Charles Carrolton Carnahan, Jr.

June 4, 1939 - August 24, 2020

DECATUR, IL - Charles Carrolton Carnahan, Jr., 81 of Decatur, IL passed away peacefully on August 24, 2020. Charlie was born June 4, 1939 in Ramsey, IL to Charles and Elizabeth Carnahan. Raised in Decatur he graduated with the last class of Decatur High in 1957. After serving four years in the U.S. Navy, Charlie started his professional life sweeping floors for Mueller Co. and ended it as Vice President of Traffic and Sales at ADM. In between he worked at TransAmerican Freight Lines, General Transfer, and Staley Express. After his retirement, Charlie spent many years working for Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes.

Charlie married Stella May Hoewing April 15, 1966. Their first born, Matthew Charles (Amy) now of Wichita, KS, came in May 1970. In 1972 following the death of Stella's mother, they took in Stella's youngest sisters, Patricia Morris (Bob Weltig) now of Dalton City, IL and Rebecca Barnes (Dave Ray) now of Seattle, WA and happily raised them as their own. Another son, Mark Shane (Courtney Odle) now of Decatur, IL was born in February 1974 followed by a daughter, Molly Brooke Ballinger (Mike) now of Decatur, IL in October 1977.

Charlie was a member of First Christian Church, Breakfast Optimist Club, Delta Nu Alpha Transportation Fraternity, and Decatur Elks Lodge #401. He was an avid golfer, and dedicated member to the Decatur High reunion committee.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his Uncle, Rex Spires and his brother, Malcolm Carnahan. He leaves behind his wife, children and grandchildren: Adam Morris of Bloomington, IL, Ben Romano (Megan), Ian Carnahan, Cody and Keaton Ballinger, and Zane Romano of Decatur, IL, Chase Carnahan of Seattle, WA, Dorothy and Walter Carnahan of Wichita, KS, Kim Boland (Jimmy) of Cleveland, OH, and Jenny Vanek (Kyle) of Bellingham, WA.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, August 28 at 6:00 p.m. at First Christian Church. In lieu of flowers, donations to First Christian Church, Decatur Area Arts Council or the non-profit of your choice are welcome.

