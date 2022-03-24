Charles G. Dulaney

May 12, 1943 - March 21, 2022

DECATUR - Charles G. Dulaney, 78, of Decatur, went home to be with the Lord on March 21, 2022, surrounded by his family.

Funeral service will be 10:00 AM, Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. Visitation will be 6:00 - 8:00 PM, Friday, March 25, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Boiling Springs Cemetery, Decatur. Memorials in Charles' honor may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Charles was born May 12, 1943 in Decatur, the son of Charles J. and Dorothy Mae (Hudson) Dulaney. He married Lynda Lee "Pee-Wee" Johnson on June 19, 1992. She preceded him in death on October, 14, 2014. He worked for Lowe's for 28-years until his retirement. Charles enjoyed travel, including trips to Hawaii and Alaska. But, he most treasured time spent with family, especially his grandchildren.

He is survived by his children: Thom (Kathy) Dulaney of Buford, GA, Dean Dulaney of Georgia, Charles "Brent" Dulaney of Lawrenceville, GA, Sherrie (Rory) Roderick of Tolono, and Gary (Valerie) Sanborn of Lincoln; 24 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Lynda.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.