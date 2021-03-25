Charles D. "Ike" Leeper

Dec. 23, 1943 - March 22, 2021

NIANTIC - Charles D. "Ike" Leeper, 77, of Niantic passed away March 22, 2021 at his residence surrounded by his family.

Funeral service will be 1:00 PM, Friday, March 26, 2021 at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. Visitation will be 5:00 – 7:00 PM, Thursday, March 25, 2021 at the funeral home with Masonic Rites at 7:00 PM. Burial will be in Berea Cemetery, Mt. Auburn. Memorials in Ike's honor may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023.

Ike was born December 23, 1943 in Decatur, the son of Wayne and Marie (Bramel) Leeper. He married Carol Breeden on August 3, 1968. She preceded him in death on June 19, 2018.

Ike worked for over 40 years as a County Extension Advisor for the University of Illinois Extension. Prior to that, he was a high school Ag teacher in several school districts. Ike had a passion for farming and agriculture and was affectionately known as the "cattle whisperer". He was extremely active in 4H and was a member of the Farm Bureau. Ike was also involved in his community by serving as a Trustee for the Niantic Fire Department. He was also a member of Kedron Lodge #340 AF & AM.

He will be missed and mourned by son: John Leeper of Edinburg; daughters: Rebecca Steele and husband Jeff of Niantic, and Christine Hamby and husband Brant of Lafayette, IN; grandchildren Drake Leeper, Sarah Hutchins, Claire Hamby, Paige Hamby, Brock Hutchins, Isaak Hamby, and Ava Hamby; and great-grandchildren Troy and Nova Hutchins.

Ike was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Carol; and brothers, Joe and Bob Leeper.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.