Charles Wilbur "Chuck" Murray Jr.
1921 - 2021
BORN
1921
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service, Inc.
3085 Kandy Lane
Decatur, IL

Charles Wilbur Murray, Jr. "Chuck"

July 2, 1921 - March 7, 2021

DECATUR - Charles

Wilbur Murray, Jr. "Chuck", 99, of Decatur, IL passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021 at Heritage Nursing Home, Mt. Zion, IL.

Services to celebrate Chuck's life will be Friday, March 26, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at West Decatur Church of God, Decatur, IL, with visitation one hour before services. Burial with military rites will be following the services in North Fork Cemetery, Long Creek, IL. Tanzyus Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of the arrangements.

Chuck was born on July 2, 1921 in Decatur, IL, the son of Charles W. and Letha F. (Edwards) Murray. He spent his childhood in Decatur and attended St. John's School in Decatur, IL. He then joined the Civilian Conservation Camp in Tuscola, IL. He married Lauretta M. Barrett on October 4, 1941, in Decatur, IL, and together they had four children. Lauretta preceded him in death on October 24, 2015.

Chuck proudly served in the US Army as a Corporal in WWII in the South Pacific. He was a mechanic at AE Staley's in Decatur for 40 years, retiring in 1982. He was a member at Glad Tidings Assembly of God and most recently attended Heartland Community Church of Decatur. Chuck enjoyed time spent with family and friends whether traveling or spending time at home. He enjoyed watching old westerns on TV and game shows. He always enjoyed a good game of horseshoes and catching up with family at reunions. He always looked forward to the holidays when all the children, grandchildren and great grandchildren would gather.

Surviving to cherish his memory are his daughter Katherine "Kitty" Hott of Decatur, IL; daughter-in-law Ella Murray of KY; grandchildren: Scott Zinn of Decatur, IL; Randy Zinn and wife Candy of Decatur, IL; Brian Zinn and wife Kelly of Warrensburg, IL; Jennifer Lake of Decatur, IL; Kevin Leslie and wife Andi of AK; Tammy Laughlin and husband Christ of Arthur, IL; Justinn Lander and Husband Keith of Nashville, TN; Ronda Lopez of KY; Robin Simpson of KY; Regina Chavez and Husband Jorge of KY; Michelle Court and husband Dan of TX; Marcus Hott of Poplar Grove, IL; Carissa Hayes and husband Greg of Decatur, IL; thirty-two great grandchildren; eighteen great great grandchildren; several nieces, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters: Louise Yeck and Doris West; brothers: Lloyd Murray and Floyd Murray; daughters: Charlene A. Zinn-Lake and Aletha F. Steffen; son Charles W "Chuck" Murray III; sons-in-law: John Morey, Jr, Marvin Lake, Robert "Bob" Steffen and Leslie "Les" Hott.

The family would like to thank the staff at Heritage Health Nursing Home, Mt. Zion, IL for their care.



MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
West Decatur Church of God
Decatur, IL
Mar
26
Service
11:00a.m.
West Decatur Church of God
Decatur, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Roger May and family
March 25, 2021
A quiet man of God. He made great "hats" from plastic drinking cups. Powerful in prayer.
Donald Hood
March 20, 2021
