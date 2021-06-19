Menu
Charlotte L. Foster
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021

Charlotte L. Foster

Jan. 1, 1928 - May 28, 2021

DECATUR - Charlotte L. Foster, 93, of Decatur, IL passed away peacefully with her family beside her on May 28, 2021. She was preceded in death by parents; two sisters; three children and four spouses.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at the Clinton Church of God in Clinton, IL from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Rev. Jeffrey DeLaughter will be officiating.

Surviving are two sons: Jeff and Mike DeLaughter of Decatur; grandchildren and great grandchildren in Decatur, Oklahoma and Florida.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Jun. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
26
Memorial service
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Clinton Church of God
Clinton, IL
