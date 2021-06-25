Charlotte Ann Schum

May 12, 1946 - June 22, 2021

DECATUR - Charlotte Ann Schum, 75 of Decatur, IL passed away on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at 9:15 p.m. at her home. She was born on May 12, 1946 in Taylorville, IL, the daughter of Joseph Donald and Anna Marie (Nolen) McVey. She married Ronald "Denny" Schum on January 2, 1982 in Oreana, IL. She worked as a secretary for Liberty Mutual and Circle Steel and worked with students in Taylorville High School's peer tutoring lab. Charlotte enjoyed gardening, bird watching, gambling at Dottie's, and she enjoyed traveling with her sister on many of Timi's Tours road trips.

She is survived by her husband: Ronald "Denny" Schum; son John W. Foor Jr. of Latham, IL; grandchildren: Dyllan (Amy) Foor of Decatur, IL and C.J. (Lauren) Leming of Decatur, IL, several great grandchildren; sister Mary Jane McVey; step-son Ronald Schum and family; nephew Brad (Sherry) McVey of Bridgeport, IL; several great nieces and nephews; brother-in-law Terry Schum of Decatur, IL; sisters-in-law: Sharon K. and Betty "Jo". She is also survived by her four- legged companion, Cassie.

Visitation will be held on Monday, June 28, 2021 from 9:00-11:00 a.m. at Sutton Memorial Home in Taylorville. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 28, 2021 at Sutton Memorial Home with Pastor Bill Abbott officiating with burial in Berea Cemetery in Mt. Auburn, IL, immediately following the funeral service. The family is requesting that everyone wear casual attire.

Memorials may be made to the Christian County Animal Control 300 S. Baughman Rd., Taylorville, IL 62568.

Sutton Memorial Home in Taylorville is assisting the family with arrangements.

Please sign our online guest book as suttonmemorialhome.com.