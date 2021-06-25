Menu
Charlotte Ann Schum
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sutton Memorial Home - Taylorville
327 North Clay Street
Taylorville, IL

Charlotte Ann Schum

May 12, 1946 - June 22, 2021

DECATUR - Charlotte Ann Schum, 75 of Decatur, IL passed away on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at 9:15 p.m. at her home. She was born on May 12, 1946 in Taylorville, IL, the daughter of Joseph Donald and Anna Marie (Nolen) McVey. She married Ronald "Denny" Schum on January 2, 1982 in Oreana, IL. She worked as a secretary for Liberty Mutual and Circle Steel and worked with students in Taylorville High School's peer tutoring lab. Charlotte enjoyed gardening, bird watching, gambling at Dottie's, and she enjoyed traveling with her sister on many of Timi's Tours road trips.

She is survived by her husband: Ronald "Denny" Schum; son John W. Foor Jr. of Latham, IL; grandchildren: Dyllan (Amy) Foor of Decatur, IL and C.J. (Lauren) Leming of Decatur, IL, several great grandchildren; sister Mary Jane McVey; step-son Ronald Schum and family; nephew Brad (Sherry) McVey of Bridgeport, IL; several great nieces and nephews; brother-in-law Terry Schum of Decatur, IL; sisters-in-law: Sharon K. and Betty "Jo". She is also survived by her four- legged companion, Cassie.

Visitation will be held on Monday, June 28, 2021 from 9:00-11:00 a.m. at Sutton Memorial Home in Taylorville. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 28, 2021 at Sutton Memorial Home with Pastor Bill Abbott officiating with burial in Berea Cemetery in Mt. Auburn, IL, immediately following the funeral service. The family is requesting that everyone wear casual attire.

Memorials may be made to the Christian County Animal Control 300 S. Baughman Rd., Taylorville, IL 62568.

Sutton Memorial Home in Taylorville is assisting the family with arrangements.

Please sign our online guest book as suttonmemorialhome.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Jun. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
28
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Sutton Memorial Home - Taylorville
327 North Clay Street, Taylorville, IL
Jun
28
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Sutton Memorial Home - Taylorville
327 North Clay Street, Taylorville, IL
Jun
28
Burial
Berea Cemetery
Mt. Auburn, IL
Our sympathy and prayers go out to Denny, Mary Jane, John, Dyllan, Christopher and all Char´s family. Char fought her cancer as a true warrior. I know she will be missed but I pray knowing she is no longer suffering and at peace with our Heavenly Father will bring you all peace. Praying too that the happy memories you had with her will also bring you peace. Sending love and prayers to all, Linda and Bob Cox
Linda and Bob Cox
June 26, 2021
