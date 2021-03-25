Menu
Cheryl Lynn Brooks
1948 - 2021
Cheryl Lynn (Cheri) Brooks

April 8, 1948 - March 20, 2021

SATELLITE BEACH, Florida - Cheryl Lynn (Cheri) Brooks, 72, of Satellite Beach, Florida passed away Saturday, March 20, 2021 with her daughters by her side.

Cheri was born April 8, 1948 in Decatur, Illinois to Dick and Rosie (Fleming) Burdick. She graduated from MacArthur High School and Eastern Illinois University. She was a grade school teacher until moving with her family to Melbourne Beach, Florida in the 1980's. She became an excellent realtor while raising her family. Cheri loved life and always had a smile on her face. She was an amazing cook and loved entertaining with her dear friends and family.

She leaves behind her daughter, Michelle Moore of Satellite Beach, Florida and daughter, Laurie Moore of Torrence, California; her brother, Richard Burdick and wife, Judy of Decatur, Illinois; Aunt Helen Burdick and Aunt Flo Burdick both of Decatur; and many loving cousins and friends.

She was reunited in Heaven with her parents, and husband, Jimmy Brooks.

A Celebration of Life for Cheri will be held at a later date in Decatur.


I'm so sorry for your loss, Cheri was bright ray of sunshine and always a joy to be around. Prayers and blessings to your entire family.
Meredith Anderson
March 26, 2021
