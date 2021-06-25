Menu
Chester G. Ohlemeyer
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Calvert Funeral Home Maroa Chapel
202 South Wood Street
Maroa, IL

Chester G. Ohlemeyer

Jan. 24, 1948 - June 23, 2021

MAROA - Chester G. Ohlemeyer 73 of Maroa, Illinois passed away 11:00 PM June 23, 2021 at Manor Court, Clinton, IL.

Services will be 11:00 AM, Monday, June 28, 2021 at the Calvert Funeral Home, Maroa, IL, with Scott Marsh officiating. Burial will follow at Maroa Cemetery, Maroa, IL, with Military Honors. Visitation will be 10:00-11:00 AM, Monday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to the Maroa Fire Department.

Chester was born January 24, 1948 in Decatur, Illinois, the son of Vernon and Verna (McClay) Ohlemeyer.

Survivors include his brother, Charles (Patricia) Ohlemeyer, Maroa, IL; nephews, Jeffery (Heather) Ohlemeyer, Maroa, IL and Timothy (Antoinette "Toni" Shook) Ohlemeyer, Indianapolis, IN; four great-nephews and four great-nieces; one great-great-nephew and four great-great-nieces also survive.

Chester was preceded in death by his parents.

Chester was a US Army veteran serving in Vietnam. He worked as a cabinet maker and loved gardening.

Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com.



Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Jun. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
28
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Calvert Funeral Home Maroa Chapel
202 South Wood Street, Maroa, IL
Jun
28
Service
11:00a.m.
Calvert Funeral Home Maroa Chapel
202 South Wood Street, Maroa, IL
Calvert Funeral Home Maroa Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My condolences to the Ohlemeyer family on the loss of Chester. May he Rest In Peace.
Rich Stephenson
School
June 25, 2021
