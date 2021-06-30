Chon Robert LeCrone

Jan. 13, 1974 - June 27, 2021

BETHANY - Chon Robert LeCrone, 47, of Bethany, formerly of Shelbyville, IL, passed away at 6:25 p.m. Sunday, June 27, 2021 at his residence.

Private family services will be held Friday, July 2, 2021 with Pastor Don Jefferies officiating. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery, Shelbyville, IL. Arrangements are by Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL. Memorials may be given to Cancer Care Specialists of Decatur, IL and mailed to Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, 415 N. Broadway, Shelbyville, IL, 62565.

Chon was born on January 13, 1974 in Shelbyville, IL, the son of Charles Robert and Carolyn Sue (Horn) LeCrone. He graduated from Shelbyville High School in the class of 1992 and went on to work at R.R. Donnelley's in Mattoon, IL. Chon later worked for UA Local 669 Road Sprinkler Fitters for eight years and then as a Conductor for Norfolk Southern Railroad in Decatur, IL for 13 years. Chon enjoyed collecting coins and gardening.

He is survived by his son, Colten LeCrone (Megan) of Lincoln, IL; daughter, Caylor LeCrone of Mt. Zion, IL; parents, Charles and Carolyn LeCrone of Shelbyville, IL; sister, Char Davis (Tadd) of Shelbyville, IL; two grandchildren: Amelia and Carter LeCrone; nieces: Casey Dragovan (Donny) and Corrie Davis (Jeremy Koontz) all of Shelbyville, IL: and great nieces: Lea Davis and Charlie Koontz.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Robert and Gwen LeCrone; and maternal grandparents, Don and Frances Horn.

Send condolences at www.howeandyockey.com.