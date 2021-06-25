Menu
Christina Marion Neeley
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes - Decatur
2827 N. Oakland Ave.
Decatur, IL

Christina Marion (DeMarr) Neeley

Oct. 11, 1931 - June 18, 2021

DECATUR - Christina Marion (DeMarr) Neeley, 89, of Decatur, passed away June 18, 2021 at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

A graveside service will be held at Camp Butler National Cemetery at a later date. Memorials in Christina's honor can be made to Shiner's Hospitals for Children or Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Decatur.

Christina was born October 11, 1931, in Decatur, the daughter of Efthemios and Marion (Brown) DeMarr. She married Robert L. Neeley on March 16, 1952 in Decatur. Christina was a homemaker and raised her children, Marya and Anthony with her husband Robert in Decatur. She was a member of the Eastern Star, Ladies Oriental Shrine of North America, Business Professional's Women's Club and the Cofounder of the Decatur Areas Women's Network.

She is survived by her son: Anthony Neeley and wife Lorri of Bolingbrook, IL; grandchildren: Kimberly DeMarre, Kara Neeley, Katie Dively, and Kyle Neeley; and a great-grandson: Jack DeMarre.

Christina was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert; daughter, Marya; and her sister, Constance Sweet.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.


