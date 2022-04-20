Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Decatur Herald & Review
Decatur Herald & Review Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Christine Kerns
FUNERAL HOME
Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes - Decatur
2827 N. Oakland Ave.
Decatur, IL

Christine Kerns

Dec. 23, 1952 - April 14, 2022

PANA - Christine Kerns, 69, of Pana, IL, passed away Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Decatur Memorial Hospital. She was born December 23, 1952, in Pana to the late David and June Oller.

Celebration of Life Service will be held May 3, at 10:00 AM at St. Thomas The Apostle Church of Decatur, Il.

Chris was a graduate of Pana High School, Class of 1971. She received a Nursing degree from Saint Louis School of Nursing in 1973, and worked for 46-years as a labor and delivery nurse. She attended St. Thomas the Apostle Church, Decatur, IL. She enjoyed playing the piano, attending jazz concerts, cooking for her family, and friends and helping others as she had a servant's heart.

Chris is survived by her son, Dustin Hensley, Decatur, IL; grandson, Zachary Hensley of Rochester, MN; and siblings: Phil Oller of Atlantic Beach, FL, Greg Oller of Branson, MO, and David Oller of Pana, IL.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Apr. 20, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes - Decatur
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes - Decatur.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.