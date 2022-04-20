Christine Kerns

Dec. 23, 1952 - April 14, 2022

PANA - Christine Kerns, 69, of Pana, IL, passed away Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Decatur Memorial Hospital. She was born December 23, 1952, in Pana to the late David and June Oller.

Celebration of Life Service will be held May 3, at 10:00 AM at St. Thomas The Apostle Church of Decatur, Il.

Chris was a graduate of Pana High School, Class of 1971. She received a Nursing degree from Saint Louis School of Nursing in 1973, and worked for 46-years as a labor and delivery nurse. She attended St. Thomas the Apostle Church, Decatur, IL. She enjoyed playing the piano, attending jazz concerts, cooking for her family, and friends and helping others as she had a servant's heart.

Chris is survived by her son, Dustin Hensley, Decatur, IL; grandson, Zachary Hensley of Rochester, MN; and siblings: Phil Oller of Atlantic Beach, FL, Greg Oller of Branson, MO, and David Oller of Pana, IL.

