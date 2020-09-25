Christopher David Crowe

JULY 1, 1974 - SEPT. 21, 2020

ATWOOD - Christopher David Crowe, 46, of Atwood, passed away at 9:25 P.M. on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020 at his residence.

A celebration of Chris's life will be held at 3:00 P.M. Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 at Penn Station in Arthur. Pastor Woody White will officiate. Military rites will be conducted by The Lovington American Legion Post 429.

Christopher was born July 1, 1974 in Decatur. He was a son of John David Crowe and Patricia Ann Myers.

Survivors include his father, David Crowe and his wife Terri of Charleston; his mother, Patty McMahan of Lovington; paternal grandmother, Estline Crowe of Arthur; maternal grandmother, Delores "Red" Myers of Atwood; one sister, Angie Wingler and her husband Tyson of Arthur; one brother, Chad Crowe of Mattoon; one step sister, Tracie Montz and her husband Jason of Charleston; one step brother, Tyler McMahan and his wife Hannah of Sullivan; two nephews: Matthew Kidwell and Jordan Montz; three nieces: Drew Wingler, Tyra Wingler and Whitney Montz.

Christopher was preceded in death by his stepfather, Jim McMahan; and grandfathers: McKinley Crowe and Walter Myers.

Chris graduated from Atwood High School in 1992. Following graduation, he entered the Navy and later went to work for The Canadian National Railroad where he worked for over 20 years.

He enjoyed golfing, cooking and making homemade wine. Chris also enjoyed collecting and shooting guns.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Lovington American Legion Post 429.