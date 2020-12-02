Clarence Holman

Jan. 29, 1928 - Oct. 25, 2020

DECATUR - Clarence Holman, 92 of Decatur, IL passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at 6:05 p.m. in his home with his loving family by his side.

Clarence was born January 29, 1928 in Bethany, IL. He is the son of Daniel and Sarah Elizabeth (Dial) Holman. He married Joy Ann Burns, September 10, 1945 in Selma, AL. Clarence and Joy celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary this past September.

Clarence was a quiet man that loved gardening, woodworking, the outdoors and all God's creatures. He served in the US Army from 1950 to 1953. He retired from Grigolet Company after 37 years of service, then became the owner of Holman Cabinets in Decatur, IL until his final retirement.

Clarence is survived by Joy, his wife of 75 years; children: Randy (Dave) Schmidt, West Lafayette, IN; Lloyd (Kathy) Holman, Decatur, IL; David (Peggy) Holman, Dalton City, IL; and Barbara Sulwer, Decatur, IL. He is also survived by nine grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.

Preceding him in death are his parents, nine brothers and five sisters.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Arbor Foundation for replanting our country's forests, which Clarence dearly loved, that have been lost to wildfires.

A memorial service will be held at a later undetermined date, due to COVID-19 restrictions of large gatherings. The family has entrusted Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home of Decatur, IL with arrangements. Please view Clarence's obituary, and share memories and condolences at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.