Clarice Lloyd Deal

Nov. 28, 1936 - Sept. 21, 2021

FORSYTH - Clarice Lloyd Deal, 84 of Forsyth passed away the evening of September 21, 2021 with family by his side at the home of his son, Doug in Springfield, Illinois.

Clarice was born November 28, 1936 in Garrett, Illinois, the son of Lloyd and Elta Deal. He married Emily "Darlene" Rhodes in St. Elmo on July 20, 1955. Their unfailing love for one another was just as strong as the day they married, when 65 years later Darlene passed away in November, 2020. After living briefly in Pekin, they lived many years in Shelbyville, Illinois. In 1974, work opportunities brought the family to the Decatur area and they settled in Forsyth.

Clarice worked hard as a flooring installer, working many years for Good's Carpet in Decatur, and also independently. During his boy's teenage years, it was a family affair, as he taught them not only the trade, but how to be the best at it.

Clarice believed in Christ as his Savior and attended Decatur First Church of the Nazarene.

Clarice loved his family and being with them. No matter what the event or ballgame, from his children to the great-grandchildren, he was there to support them. He also loved camping, especially in the Smoky Mountains. Some of his favorite times were sitting with his much loved dog, Callie on his lap, an old western on the television, all the "greats" running around, and everyone else sharing stories and laughter of camping trips and of growing up in a family of five children.

Clarice leaves behind to cherish his memory five children: Brad (Julie) of Springfield, Doug (Tonya) of Springfield, Scott (Judi) of Dallas, Georgia, Teresa McCool (Brad) of Forsyth, and Stephen (Christine) of Jacksonville; 17 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.

Clarice also leaves three sisters, Lavone Lambert, Hilda Phillips, and Eleanor Kelly (Joe), and many nieces and nephews. Clarice was preceded in death by his parents.

An excerpt from a recent post by Clarice's son Scott said it best, and all the family would agree, this is Clarice! --- "Dad, you have done so much for me and our family. You taught me how to be respectful, love my wife, love my children, protect and support them. You taught me good work ethics. You showed me how to enjoy life even when it got difficult. You taught me life is too short to carry anger. You taught me to forgive and not carry grudges." Thank you, Dad.

The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and healthcare workers who cared for Dad these past months.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Decatur First Church of the Nazarene.

A visitation service will be held at Decatur First Church of the Nazarene on October 1, 2021 from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. with a Memorial service at 11:00 a.m. a private burial will be held at Mt. Mariah Cemetery in St. Elmo, IL.

Arrangements by Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home 2091 Oakland Ave., Decatur, IL 62526.