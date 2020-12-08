Clementine (Clemmie) Mary Rueff

August 1, 1935 - Nov. 21, 2020

DECATUR - Clementine (Clemmie) Mary Rueff of Decatur passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 1:20 a.m. at The Christian Village in Lincoln, IL. Clemmie was born August 1, 1935 in Ramsey, IL the daughter of Clement and Johanna Hebenstreit. Clement passed away before Clemmie was born. Her mother met Sylvester Kern as a result of correspondence through the Lonely Hearts Club and, they married on April 28, 1939. Sylvester took on the role of raising Clemmie and her four siblings and was the greatest grandpa ever to 35 grandchildren. Clemmie met Arthur S. Rueff in 1953 shortly before he was shipped off to serve in the Korean War. They married on January 14, 1955 and celebrated 52 years of marriage before his death on February 17, 2007.

Clemmie is survived by her eight children: Daniel (Anna) Rueff of Jacksonville, FL, Rose (John) Fasnacht of Mt. Zion, Debra (Gary) Tipsword of Decatur, Michael Rueff of Decatur, Delores (Kenny) Porter of Clinton, Mary Arlene (Tom) Gibbons of Argenta, Mark (Tonya) Rueff of Niantic, Matthew (Bonnie) Rueff of Decatur; nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Clemmie is also survived by her brother James (Shirley) Hebenstreit of Golden, CO. Her husband Arthur, all three parents Clement, Sylvester and Johanna; brothers: Richard Hebenstreit, Paul Hebenstreit; and sister Cecilia Painter, preceded Clemmie in death. Clemmie was a loving wife, a wonderful mother, fabulous grandmother and great-grandmother and a precious friend.

Visitation will be Thursday, December 10, 2020, from 1;00 p.m. until the service time of 2:00 p.m. at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Graceland Cemetery. Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.