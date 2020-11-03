Cleo M. Creek

April 26, 1924 - Oct. 31, 2020

DECATUR - Cleo M. Creek, 96, of Decatur, formerly of Sullivan, passed away at 8:10 p.m. Saturday October 31, 2020 in Prairie Creek Village, Decatur.

Celebration of Life services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday in the Reed Funeral Home, Sullivan. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until service time on Wednesday. Burial will be in the Keller Cemetery, Lovington. Memorials are suggested to a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be sent to the family at reedfuneralhome.net. Face masks are recommended and please observe social distancing for the visitation and service.

Cleo was born April 16, 1924 in Sullivan, the daughter of Paul Hillery and Nettie Herendeen Robinson. She had been a homemaker and a member of the Oak Grove Baptist Church in Bethany. She married James Thomas Creek on December 14, 1940 in St. Charles, MO and he preceded her in death on October 6, 2004.

Surviving are her sons: Larry (Debbie) Creek and Dean (Vickie) Creek of Decatur, David Creek of Latham; daughter Joan Peters of Arcola; thirteen grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren and three step great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband; sons: Thomas Creek and Ralph Creek; sister Lorretta Grambseh; brothers: Morris Robinson and Lemaul Robinson and grandson Dennis E. Wilson.