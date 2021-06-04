Clifford E. Williamson, Sr.

SHELBYVILLE - Clifford E. Williamson, Sr., 76, of Shelbyville, IL, passed away at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, June 2, 2021 in his residence.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL with Pastor John Curtis officiating. Visitation will be from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Friday, June 4, 2021 in the funeral home with Masonic Rites by Jackson Masonic Lodge #53 at 8:00 p.m. Casual attire is requested. Burial will be in Findlay Cemetery, Findlay, IL. Memorials may be given to Shriner's Hospital. Send condolences at www.howeandyockey.com.