Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Decatur Herald & Review
Decatur Herald & Review Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Clifford E. Williamson Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Howe & Yockey Funeral Home
415 North Broadway Street
Shelbyville, IL

Clifford E. Williamson, Sr.

SHELBYVILLE - Clifford E. Williamson, Sr., 76, of Shelbyville, IL, passed away at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, June 2, 2021 in his residence.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL with Pastor John Curtis officiating. Visitation will be from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Friday, June 4, 2021 in the funeral home with Masonic Rites by Jackson Masonic Lodge #53 at 8:00 p.m. Casual attire is requested. Burial will be in Findlay Cemetery, Findlay, IL. Memorials may be given to Shriner's Hospital. Send condolences at www.howeandyockey.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Jun. 4, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
4
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Howe & Yockey Funeral Home
415 North Broadway Street, Shelbyville, IL
Jun
4
Service
8:00p.m.
Howe & Yockey Funeral Home
415 North Broadway Street, Shelbyville, IL
Jun
5
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Howe & Yockey Funeral Home
415 North Broadway Street, Shelbyville, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Howe & Yockey Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Howe & Yockey Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.