Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Decatur Herald & Review
Decatur Herald & Review Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Connie Louise Edwards
FUNERAL HOME
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
2091 North Oakland Avenue
Decatur, IL

Connie Louise Edwards

July 30, 1960 - Dec. 10, 2021

DECATUR - Connie Louise Edwards, 61, of Decatur, IL, passed away December 10, 2021, at St. Luke's Hospital, Chesterfield, MO.

Connie was born July 30, 1960 in Decatur, IL, the daughter of John and Bonnie (Stivers) Kaigley. She married, her husband of 41 years, Richard Eugene Edwards on June 15, 1980, and he preceded her in death. Connie was a real estate broker.

She was a member of the Antioch Christian Church and the MS Society. She loved family and her pets dearly and enjoyed shopping.

Surviving are her children: Ryan John Marshall (Jamie) Decatur, IL, Kasey Baker (Blake) of Effingham, IL, Seth Edwards (Haley) of Decatur, IL; sister, Anne Carr (Erik) of Decatur, IL; grandchildren: Hannah, Cale, Bob, Aedan, and Brooklynn.

She was preceded in death also by her grandparents, parents, and brother, John P Kaigley Jr.

Funeral service will be held 3:00 p.m. Thursday, December 16, 2021, at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 1:30 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. Thursday, December 16, 2021, at the funeral home.

Cremation will follow services.

Memorials: Antioch Christian Church.

Condolences may be left to Connie's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Dec. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Visitation
1:30p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
2091 N, Decatur, IL
Dec
16
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
2091 N, Decatur, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Our sincerest sympathy for the family's loss.
Brenda and Brian Hanlon
December 16, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results