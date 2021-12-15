Connie Louise Edwards

July 30, 1960 - Dec. 10, 2021

DECATUR - Connie Louise Edwards, 61, of Decatur, IL, passed away December 10, 2021, at St. Luke's Hospital, Chesterfield, MO.

Connie was born July 30, 1960 in Decatur, IL, the daughter of John and Bonnie (Stivers) Kaigley. She married, her husband of 41 years, Richard Eugene Edwards on June 15, 1980, and he preceded her in death. Connie was a real estate broker.

She was a member of the Antioch Christian Church and the MS Society. She loved family and her pets dearly and enjoyed shopping.

Surviving are her children: Ryan John Marshall (Jamie) Decatur, IL, Kasey Baker (Blake) of Effingham, IL, Seth Edwards (Haley) of Decatur, IL; sister, Anne Carr (Erik) of Decatur, IL; grandchildren: Hannah, Cale, Bob, Aedan, and Brooklynn.

She was preceded in death also by her grandparents, parents, and brother, John P Kaigley Jr.

Funeral service will be held 3:00 p.m. Thursday, December 16, 2021, at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 1:30 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. Thursday, December 16, 2021, at the funeral home.

Cremation will follow services.

Memorials: Antioch Christian Church.

Condolences may be left to Connie's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.