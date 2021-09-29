Connie Jean Hendrix (Marquiss)

Feb. 14, 1946 - Sept. 27, 2021

MONTICELLO - Connie Jean Hendrix (Marquiss), 75, of Monticello passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus on Monday September 27, 2021 at her home in Monticello.

Connie was born on February 14, 1946 in Monticello, Illinois. The daughter of LE & Alice (Benson) Marquiss. She married Terry Allen Hendrix on June 11, 1967 in Monticello, IL.

Connie is survived by her husband, Terry Hendrix of Monticello and daughters: Terra Nicole Hendrix of St. Augustine, Florida; Abby (Jamie) Puckett of St. Charles, MO; grandchildren: Greysen, Aly and Garrett of St. Charles, MO and Tate (Betsy) of St. Augustine, Florida. Also surviving are Connie's two sisters: Trish (Dan) Gale and Debby Marquiss. She was preceded in death by her parents LE & Alice Marquiss and sister, Sandra Thompson.

Connie and Terry first met in kindergarten at Washington School in Monticello. This was the beginning of their love story. They went to Illinois State University and were married during their college years. After graduation they joined the Peace Corps which took them to Oruro, Bolivia as model farmers for a year. Upon returning from the Peace Corps, Terry served in the US Navy during which time Connie taught school and both daughters were born. Connie and Terry returned to Monticello to begin their life long farming career.

Connie was known as the "jill of all trades" from kitchen refacing (Kitchen Solvers), sewing, renovating any type of structure and flipping houses right up to her diagnosis. Connie was very generous and was always willing to lend a hand financially or physically to allow the best opportunity for someone. She served the community in many different capacities throughout her years. Such examples were farm exchange trips, hosting three foreign exchange students, serving in different positions at the church, volunteering and serving on the board at Willow Tree. In their free time, Terry and Connie enjoyed square dancing in their younger years, traveling near and far visiting friends and family and hosting trips with the Young Farmers of Illinois.

Nothing brought Connie more joy than spending time with her daughters and their families. Family meant the world to Connie. She will be greatly missed by whom were blessed enough to know her.

Visitation will be held from 9:00-10:30 a.m., Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at the Monticello United Methodist Church. The funeral service be held at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Kathy Sweet officiating.

Memorials may be made to either the Hydrocephalus Association or the First United Methodist Church.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.