Connie Corine Hunt

Oct. 16, 1957 - March 16, 2021

DECATUR - Connie Corine Hunt, 63 of Decatur passed away at 5:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 16, 2021 in the Decatur Memorial Hospital Emergency Room.

A visitation to celebrate Connie's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Heartland Community Church (3253 N. Brush College Road Decatur, Illinois 62526). Inurnment will be later in Salem Cemetery Decatur, IL. Memorials if desired may be made to St. Judes Hospital or Heartland Community Church. Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of the arrangements.

Connie was born October 16, 1957 in Decatur the daughter of Clayton and Shirley (Deal) Comer. She was a graduate of MacArthur High School class of 1975. She was a member of Heartland Community Church. Connie enjoyed playing cards and dancing.

Surviving is her husband Kenneth Ralph; children: Justin Ralph, Tracy (Keith) Hinton; grandchildren: Kaytlyn, Skye and Faith Hinton; mother, Shirley Comer; sisters: Mary Jones, Betty Krska and Helen Britton.

She was preceded in death by her father, Clayton Comer.

For God so Loved the World --- John 3:16

