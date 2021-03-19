Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Decatur Herald & Review
Decatur Herald & Review Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Connie Corine Hunt
1957 - 2021
BORN
1957
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service, Inc.
3085 Kandy Lane
Decatur, IL

Connie Corine Hunt

Oct. 16, 1957 - March 16, 2021

DECATUR - Connie Corine Hunt, 63 of Decatur passed away at 5:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 16, 2021 in the Decatur Memorial Hospital Emergency Room.

A visitation to celebrate Connie's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Heartland Community Church (3253 N. Brush College Road Decatur, Illinois 62526). Inurnment will be later in Salem Cemetery Decatur, IL. Memorials if desired may be made to St. Judes Hospital or Heartland Community Church. Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of the arrangements.

Connie was born October 16, 1957 in Decatur the daughter of Clayton and Shirley (Deal) Comer. She was a graduate of MacArthur High School class of 1975. She was a member of Heartland Community Church. Connie enjoyed playing cards and dancing.

Surviving is her husband Kenneth Ralph; children: Justin Ralph, Tracy (Keith) Hinton; grandchildren: Kaytlyn, Skye and Faith Hinton; mother, Shirley Comer; sisters: Mary Jones, Betty Krska and Helen Britton.

She was preceded in death by her father, Clayton Comer.

For God so Loved the World --- John 3:16

Please sign the family guestbook at www.tanzyusloganmemorialpages.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Mar. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
20
Visitation
11:00a.m.
Heartland Community Church
3253 N. Brush College Road, Decatur, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.