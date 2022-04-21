Constance M. Moore

June 3, 1934 - April 18, 2022

DECATUR - Constance M. (Brumaster) Moore, 87, of Decatur, passed away peacefully on April 18, 2022.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 AM, Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Holy Family Catholic Church with Father Chris Comerford, Celebrant. Visitation will be 9:00 - 10:00 AM, Saturday at the church. Burial will be in Mt. Gilead Cemetery. Memorials in Connie's honor may be made to St. James and Patrick Parish or Holy Family Catholic Church.

Connie was born June 3, 1934, in Decatur, the daughter of William and Martha Brumaster. She married Carl Moore, Jr. on June 13, 1964, and he preceded her in death. Connie enjoyed spending time with her family, reading, and bowling.

She is survived by her sons: Cary Moore and wife, Cindy, and Christopher A. Moore and wife, Denise; three grandsons and three great-grandchildren; and brother, Carl E. Brumaster and wife, Judy.

Connie was preceded in death by her parents, William and Martha Brumaster; and husband, Carl Moore, Jr.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.