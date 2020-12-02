Dale E. Brown

July 5, 1936 - Nov. 24, 2020

DECATUR - Dale E. Brown, 84, of Decatur, IL, formerly of Lexington, IL passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020.

A funeral service will be scheduled at a later date. Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial gifts may be made to Dale's daughter's charity at www.reidparkzoo.org.

Dale was born on July 5, 1936 in Bement, IL, the son of Edward and Blanche (Senteney) Brown. He served proudly in the United States Army and graduated Millikin University.

Dale is survived by his daughters: Natalie Brown O'Malley of Erie, CO and Gail Brown of Tucson, AZ; sister Nelda Parker of Lexington, IL; step-children: Wilson Glover, Kirk Glover and Jane Reuter; plus many nieces, nephews and grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

