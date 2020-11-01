Dale Lee "Shorty" Jordan

Oct. 2, 1936 - Oct. 29, 2020

SHELBYVILLE - Dale Lee "Shorty" Jordan, 84, of rural Shelbyville, IL passed away on October 29, 2020 at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Dale was born on October 2, 1936 at home in rural Moweaqua, IL the son of Herbert and Helen Protsman Jordan. Dale married Rose Ellen Weeks, and later married Elnora Fay Jacoby. Both preceded him in death.

Dale is survived by his children: Sue (Mike) Morris, Nancy (Jim) Pygott, Randy (Shelly) Jordan, and step-daughter, Cheryl (Steve) Pinkley; 15 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; brothers: Warren (Shayla) Jordan, Lyle (Jean) Jordan, Robert (Joan) Jordan; close friend Patricia Kensil. Dale was preceded in death by his parents, one step-daughter, Connie Durbin; one brother, Ralph Jordan, and one grandchild, James Christopher Pygott.

Dale attended Shelbyville First Christian Church. He loved to farm, hunt, and country music. He also enjoyed having coffee at the local restaurants.

Graveside services to celebrate Dale's life will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday (November 2, 2020) at Graceland Cemetery in Decatur. A private family visitation will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shelbyville First Christian Church.

The family of Dale Jordan has entrusted Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home with funeral arrangements. Please view Dale's obituary, and share memories and condolences at www.gracelandfairlawn.com