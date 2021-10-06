Daniel Lee Allard

Sept. 4, 1947 - Oct. 4, 2021

DECATUR - Daniel Lee Allard, 74, of Decatur, passed away surrounded by his family on October 4, 2021.

Funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday October 8, 2021 at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home in Decatur. A Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Daniel was born on September 4, 1947 in Decatur, the son of August and Mildred (Weber) Allard. Daniel proudly served the US Army during Vietnam as a medic. He married Susan Deffenbaugh on January 1st, 1978. Daniel worked for IUOE Local 965 for 40 plus years as a Heavy Equipment Operator. He also worked for IBEW Local 146 as a welder and wire man. Daniel enjoyed fishing, golfing, hunting, drag racing, and also enjoyed being at home in his recliner watching his favorite series, sports, and westerns. He was well known for supporting grandchildren, and would be found at every event he could attend.

Daniel is survived by his wife of 43 years, Susan; his four children; Christina (Marc) Doty, Dannika Young, Cora (Ryan) Keese, and Daniel Allard Jr.; Sister, Susan Zawarus; Brother, Jerry (Kathy) Allard. Eleven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, and his aunts: Jeanne Lindquist and Germaine West.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com