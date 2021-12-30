Daniel Elmer Barnett

April 6, 1954 - Dec. 25, 2021

DECATUR - Daniel Elmer Barnett, 67, of Decatur, IL, passed away December 25, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital, Decatur, IL.

Dan was born April 6, 1954 in Decatur, IL, the son of Elmer and Margaret (Rakers) Barnett. He married Rhonda Reynolds on September 25, 1976, in Decatur, IL.

Dan was a 49 year employee of Mueller Company serving as a machinist.

Dan loved home improvement and do-it-yourself projects, whether it was for himself or helping someone else, family or friend. He created a mobile outdoor sink with cold and hot water that could be moved around wherever it was needed. He created his own solar heater to heat the family's outdoor pool. He always approached a task or project with optimism and an eagerness to do a great job. All while holding his tongue out, in concentration. We always knew if we needed help with a project, he was ready and willing to be there. He was a wonderful husband, father, and grandpa. He loved his family dearly.

He was survived by his wife, Rhonda; children: James Barnett (Mendy) of Decatur, IL, Stephanie Wilkerson (James) of Decatur, IL; siblings: Mary Parkhurst of Forsyth, IL, Dale Barnett of Decatur, IL, Margaret Foster of Decatur, IL, Kathy Lewis of Florida, Daryl Barnett (Sandy) of Decatur, IL, Karen Shaffer (Larry) of Orange City, FL; grandchildren: Trevor, Joey, Taylor and Carli.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and mother-in-law, Jane Reynolds.

Funeral service will 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at Moran and Goebel Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Point Pleasant Cemetery.

Memorials: Donor's Choice.

Condolences may be left to Dan's family at www.moranandgoebel.com.