Daniel J. Collins, S.J.

July 19, 1936 - Dec. 23, 2021

TOKYO, Japan - Dan Collins died December 23, 2021 at the Kibe Jesuit Residence in Tokyo, Japan. He had gone to his room to rest before attending a meeting. When he did not appear at at the meeting, a fellow Jesuit went to check on him and found Dan had simply passed away, lying on his bed.

Dan was born July 19, 1936, the third son of Wesley and Agnes Collins. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother David, and two nephews. He is survived by his brother Jack and wife Carol of Decatur and multiple nephews and nieces.

Dan attended St. Thomas grade school and St. Teresa High School. At St. Teresa he was an outstanding student and athlete. He was a member of National Honor Society and played football, basketball, and baseball. He was a member of the the 1953 - 1954 basketball team that went to state (when there was only one class) and was defeated by LaGrange Lyons Township. As a senior he was named to the All-State Team in basketball. He was also recruited by multiple universities (including Notre Dame and U of I) and offered full-ride football scholarships. Instead he choose to attend the Springfield Diocese Seminary. After one year in Springfield, Dan transferred to the St. Louis University Jesuit Seminary for several years and then completed his studies in Japan. He was ordained a Jesuit priest in 1968.

Dan went on to spend the rest of his life in Japan. He was an educator who taught English language, philosophy, and religion for decades at the university of Tokyo. He also served as president of two area Junior colleges. In 2014 he received the Imperial Decoration for long-time contributions to Japanese education.

According to his wishes, he will be buried from St. Ignatius church in Tokyo. Funeral will be live streamed from Tokyo Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. via https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yQODa08nSv8

Rest In Peace, Dan.