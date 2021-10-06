Daniel Lee Farrer

April 21, 1963 - Sept. 27, 2021

DECATUR - Daniel Lee Farrer, 58, went to his heavenly home with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, September 27, 2021.

Born in Evansville, IN, Daniel was a son of the late Harry and Della Farrer. He earned his degrees in Biblical Theology, Accounting, and his MBA. He served as an Administrative Pastor for GT Church in Decatur, IL. Daniel had a profound love for God's Word, and he was always studying and willing to pass on his knowledge and research to anyone asking about God's Word.

Surviving are his siblings: Robert (Rebecca) Farrer, Sue (John) Jones; seven nieces and nephews; and ten great-nieces and nephews. Service is 3:00 p.m., Sunday, October 10, 2021 at Christ Church, 3131 S. Maplecrest Road Fort Wayne, IN, with calling from 1:00 p.m. until the service. Burial in Riverview Cemetery, 7380 IN-8 Butler, IN 46721. Memorials may be made to the Ark Encounter in care of Answers in Genesis, P.O. Box 510 Hebron, KY 41048. FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services is handling arrangements.