Daniel Lee Farrer
1963 - 2021
BORN
1963
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN

Daniel Lee Farrer

April 21, 1963 - Sept. 27, 2021

DECATUR - Daniel Lee Farrer, 58, went to his heavenly home with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, September 27, 2021.

Born in Evansville, IN, Daniel was a son of the late Harry and Della Farrer. He earned his degrees in Biblical Theology, Accounting, and his MBA. He served as an Administrative Pastor for GT Church in Decatur, IL. Daniel had a profound love for God's Word, and he was always studying and willing to pass on his knowledge and research to anyone asking about God's Word.

Surviving are his siblings: Robert (Rebecca) Farrer, Sue (John) Jones; seven nieces and nephews; and ten great-nieces and nephews. Service is 3:00 p.m., Sunday, October 10, 2021 at Christ Church, 3131 S. Maplecrest Road Fort Wayne, IN, with calling from 1:00 p.m. until the service. Burial in Riverview Cemetery, 7380 IN-8 Butler, IN 46721. Memorials may be made to the Ark Encounter in care of Answers in Genesis, P.O. Box 510 Hebron, KY 41048. FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services is handling arrangements.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Oct. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
10
Calling hours
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Christ Church
3131 S. Maplecrest Road, IN
Oct
10
Service
3:00p.m.
Christ Church
3131 S. Maplecrest Road, IN
Funeral services provided by:
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry to hear this news. I was able to get to know Dan during the years I volunteered at the front desk at Christ´s Church. He was always helpful and patient with everyone. He could fix anything. We also discovered we were very shirttail relatives through the Whismans. What a loss to so many. He will be missed.
Mary Overmeyer
October 9, 2021
Our condolences to your family for your sudden loss. We´re also saddened by Dan´s passing. The Kingdom has lost a faithful servant.
Dave and Jackie Chen
October 9, 2021
I loved talking to Dan at Gt church. He was very understanding, he listened and was a kind man. Even though we moved to Florida we still talked on the phone. We returned to Decatur recently, i was able to talk to him on Sunday, made plans to go to lunch but he was sick. I will miss him.
Joe kelley
October 6, 2021
