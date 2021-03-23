Menu
Daniel J. "Dan" Morrison
FUNERAL HOME
Hartzler-Gutermuth-Inman Funeral Home, Inc. - Elkhart
403 W. Franklin Street
Elkhart, IN

Daniel J. "Dan" Morrison

Feb. 20, 1950 - March 12, 2021

ELKHART, Indiana - Daniel J. "Dan" Morrison, 71, of Elkhart, died unexpectedly on Friday, March 12, 2021. Dan was a loving husband, and a devoted father and grandfather.

Dan was born on February 20, 1950, in Decatur, Illinois, to Wilbur and Marian Morrison. He received his degree in Political Science from Millikin University in 1974. He continued taking business management courses, which prepared him for his various sales management positions. He had a successful and satisfying sales career in the RV industry, having worked for Holiday Rambler, Jayco and other companies.

On December 23, 1972, he married the love of his life, Nancy Jane Walker. They raised three sons, Douglas, Lee and Blake and one daughter, Jennifer. He was deeply involved in his children's activities and was a constant figure at their games and events. He was a proud Dad, constantly video-taping his sons' football, basketball and soccer games and Jennifer's cheerleading. Having played football in college, Dan maintained a love for all sports. He was an avid fan of Notre Dame, the University of Illinois and the Chicago professional teams, the Bears, Bulls and White Sox.

Dan had a passion for the outdoors, spending time at his lake house in Bristol, fishing and bird watching. He was an avid music lover – enjoying and appreciating music from every genre. Dan was also a history buff, who, with great excitement, would provide facts about his favorite presidents and historical events.

He was known for his quick wit, storytelling and his charming and infectious demeanor. Dan never met a stranger, whom he did not immediately consider a friend. He had an uncanny ability to connect on some level with everyone. He will be remembered fondly and greatly missed by his family and many friends.

Dan was preceded in death by his father, Wilbur, and his mother, Marian. He is survived by his wife, Nancy; his four children: Douglas, Jennifer, Lee, and Blake; his four grandchildren: Erin, Paige, Liam and Jackson; his brothers: Patrick and Michael; and sister, Kathy.

Visitation for Dan will be held on Friday, March 26, 2021 from 1:30 – 2:30 p.m., at the Hartzler-Gutermuth-Inman Funeral Home, followed immediately by a memorial service at the funeral home.

A celebration of life will occur at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Daniel J. Morrison's name to the South Bend–Elkhart Audubon Society, P.O. Box 581, Mishawaka, IN 46546 or to the Humane Society of Elkhart County, 54687 County Road 19, Bristol, IN 46507.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Mar. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Local 2442
March 26, 2021
Charlie Merkel
March 26, 2021
Oh Nancy! My heartfelt prayers to you and your family.
Sharon Doan
March 23, 2021
My dear Nancy and family, my heart is broken for you with the loss of your husband/father. Please accept my deepest sympathies, and I will be praying for you. Love you Nan
Millie Smith
March 23, 2021
Erin, Regina, Carrie, Nicole
March 23, 2021
So sorry for your family's loss. Dan and I played football and basketball together during our years at St. James GS in Decatur. He was one of the good guys that I remember from St. James. He was always kind and generous to everyone he met. He'll be remembered and will be missed.
Steve Briggs
March 23, 2021
r i p dan and prayers for your family pat omara sths class of 72
pat omara
March 23, 2021
