Darla Sue Lienemann

Aug. 4, 1940 - Sept. 26, 2021

DECATUR - Darla Sue Lienemann, 81, of Decatur, passed away peacefully at her home with her husband by her side on September 26, 2021.

Funeral service will be 12:30 PM, Thursday, September 30, 2021 at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. Visitation will be 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM, Thursday, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery.

Darla was born August 4, 1940 in Decatur, the daughter of Raymond and Lucille (Kessler) Grunert. She was in the first graduating class of Eisenhower High School in 1958.

She married Norman D. Lienemann on August 15, 1959 in Decatur, celebrating 62 years of marriage. Darla was the office manager for 15 years at Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 65 in Decatur where she worked until her retirement in 1995. She enjoyed traveling the US and abroad extensively with her husband and spending time Up North with her family. Darla was an avid reader and a wonderful cook. She also enjoyed time spent with family and made every family occasion "fun". Darla attended Prairie Avenue Christian Church and most recently was a member of Central Christian Church in Decatur.

She is survived by her husband Norman D. Lienemann; daughters: Alice (Doug) Drobisch of Maryville and Janice (Derek) Malcom of Decatur; grandchildren: Nathan Drobisch of Maryville and Abby (Tyler) Theilken of Decatur.

Darla was preceded in death by her parents.

Our lives were blessed with her presence and abundant happy memories. "Loving you forever and always".

Memorials in Darla's honor may be made to Cancer Care Specialists of Illinois Charitable Fund, 210 W. McKinley Ave., Ste. 1, Decatur, IL 62526.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.