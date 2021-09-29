Menu
Darlene Sue Glover

Darlene Sue Glover

May 5, 1951 - Sept. 26, 2021

HARRISTOWN - Darlene Sue Glover, 70, of Harristown, passed away peacefully September 26, 2021 at her home.

Graveside service will be 1:00 PM Monday, October 4, 2021 at Camp Butler National Cemetery, Springfield, IL.

Darlene was born May 5, 1951 in Decatur, the daughter of Eldon and Evadna (Elam) Blankenship. She married David Eugene Glover and he preceded her in death. Darlene began her career as a nurse at St. Mary's Hospital in Decatur and worked as a tax consultant at H&R Block for the past 35 years. She enjoyed playing cards with her friends and watching movies.

She is survived by her fiance Jack Nichols; son: David Glover and wife Reagan of Scott Valley, CA; granddaughter: Emerson; daughter: Diana Sanders and husband Benjamin of Perryville, MO; brother: Lonnie Blankenship and wife Judy and sister: Linda Forbes and husband Lonnie.

Darlene was preceded in death by her parents, husband, David E. Glover; and sister: Kay Goad.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Sep. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
4
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Camp Butler National Cemetery
5063 Camp Butler Rd, Springfield, IL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Was a very nice lady, soft spoken, brilliant and friendly. Will be missed.
Jeff and Tess
Other
September 29, 2021
