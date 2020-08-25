Darrell F. Wikle

Jan. 10, 1933 - Aug. 22, 2020

MAROA, IL - Darrell F. Weikle, 87, of Maroa, IL passed away at 10:02 AM, August 22, 2020 at Taylorville Skilled Nursing and Rehab.

Services will be 10:00 AM Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL with DMH Hospice Chaplain Jan Dial officiating. Burial will follow at Maroa Cemetery, Maroa, IL with military honors. Visitation will be 5:00–7:00 PM Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL. The family requests guests come in casual attire.

Memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association.

Darrell was born January 10, 1933 in Warrensburg, Illinois the son of Fred and Edna (Bird) Weikle. He married Patricia Ann Burgess September 29, 1963 in Decatur, IL. She passed away February 24, 2019.

Survivors include his children, Pam Weikle, Maroa, IL and Tim (Patty) Weikle, Taylorville, IL; four grandchildren, Jessica, Amber, Alex, and Kate; siblings, Shirley Oakes, Maroa, IL; Jean Hill, Decatur, IL; and Frank Weikle, Maroa, IL.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, and three sisters.

Darrell served his country in the US Army. He retired from Caterpillar after 28 years. He enjoyed fishing, camping, and was a Maroa – Forsyth sports fan.

