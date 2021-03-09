Menu
Darrell Eugene Powers
FUNERAL HOME
Howe & Yockey Funeral Home
415 North Broadway Street
Shelbyville, IL

Darrell Eugene Powers

FINDLAY - Darrell Eugene Powers, 86, of Findlay, IL passed away at 11:44 p.m. Sunday, March 7, 2021 in Shelbyville Manor, Shelbyville, IL.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 11, 2021 at Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL, with Rev. Greg Breeden officiating. Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery (Section B), Shelbyville, IL, with military rites by the Shelby County Honor Guard. Memorials may be given to the American Cancer Society.

Send condolences at www.howeandyockey.com.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
10
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Howe and Yockey Funeral Home
Shelbyville, IL
Mar
11
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Howe and Yockey Funeral Home
Shelbyville, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Howe & Yockey Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I worked with Darrell at the Burks Pumps factory back in the late 70's He taught me a lot about machine shop and we both lived out SE and would talk on the CB radio going home at midnight. My sincere condolences to the family. JLW
Jerry Wilber
March 9, 2021
