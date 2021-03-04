Menu
Darwin Dale Tippit
1963 - 2021
BORN
1963
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
2091 North Oakland Avenue
Decatur, IL

Darwin Dale Tippit

Nov. 12, 1963 - March 2, 2021

DECATUR - Darwin Dale Tippit, 57, of Decatur, passed away Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in his home surrounded by his family.

Darwin was born November 12, 1963, in Decatur, the son of Charles and Charlotte (Reed) Tippit. A welder, Darwin loved to watch NASCAR and sing karaoke. He married Lisa Goodwin on September 21, 1991 in Decatur and she preceded him in death on February 22, 2009.

Darwin is survived by his children: Norey Tippit and Cortney (Bo Henderson) Tippit of Decatur; siblings: Chuck (Barb) Tippit and Terry (Shelly) Tippit of Decatur; grandchildren: Kharma, Karson, and Teagan; special friends, Scott and Laura Maxwell of Decatur; many brothers and sisters in law; many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, other relatives and friends.

Darwin was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and three brothers: Tony, Cecil and Joe. In keeping with Darwin's wishes, cremation services will be provided by Graceland/Fairlawn Crematory. No services are planned.

The family of Darwin Dale Tippit is being served by Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 2091 N. Oakland Avenue, Decatur, IL. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Mar. 4, 2021.
