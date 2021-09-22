David Leon Strocher

Aug. 17, 1944 - Sept. 20, 2021

DECATUR - David Leon Strocher, 77, of Decatur Illinois passed away on September 20, 2021 at Kindred Hospital in Peoria.

Funeral Service will be 10:00 AM, Friday, September 24, 2021 at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home Decatur. Visitation will be 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM on Thursday September 23, 2021 at the funeral home. Burial will be at Macon County Memorial Park.

David was born on August 17, 1944 in Decatur Illinois, the son of John and Ruby (Rutherford) Strocher. David married Patricia Woodrum on October 6, 1963. She preceded him in death on May 29, 2018. David worked at AE Staley for over 20 year. He then proceeded to work for an additional 10 years at the Secretary of State in the DMV office before retiring once again. David enjoyed classic cars; he was the proud owner of three of his own classic cars, as well as attending many car shows. In addition to classic cars, David enjoyed gardening, spending time outside with his "farm" of chickens, rabbits, and even a few ornery goats. He was a member of Life Foursquare Church in Harristown for several years.

He is survived by his children: Dave Strocher and Tammy Strocher; brother John (Kathy) Strocher; sister Shirley Mae (David) Dillman; daughter-in-law Heather Strocher; grandchildren: Derek, Dustin (Alesha), Dale (Jessica) and Nicole (James); eight great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 54 years Patricia Strocher; son, Timothy Strocher; and brother Robert Strocher.

