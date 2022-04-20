Menu
Davey Dean Lee
1929 - 2022
BORN
1929
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
2091 North Oakland Avenue
Decatur, IL
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 22 2022
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
Davey Dean Lee

Aug. 2, 1929 - April 14, 2022

DECATUR - Davey Dean Lee, 92, of Decatur, IL, passed away at 9:48 AM on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at St. Mary's Hospital Decatur, IL.

Davey was born on August 2, 1929, in Decatur, IL, the son of John F. Lee and Neva Faye (Hill) Lee. He married Dorothy Hazel Carty on July 5, 1951, in El Paso, TX. She survives.

Davey was a member of Saints James and Patrick Parish. He served his country in the United States Army. He worked as an operator at ADM for 29-and-a-half years retiring in 1992. Davey also loved Elvis Presley, watching westerns, was an avid reader and always wanted a sunny day to wake up to.

He is survived by wife Dorothy of Decatur, IL; children: Mary C. Rohman and husband Thomas, James W. Lee, and Patricia A. Banks, all of Decatur, IL; six grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

Davey is preceded in death by his parents, one son John D. Lee; and four sisters: Ethel Nelson, Vivian Alexander, Flora Himes, and Betty Thompson.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, April 22, 2022, at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home with visitation an hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery, Decatur, IL.

Memorials may be made to: Saints James and Patrick Parish.

Condolences may be left to the family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.



Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Apr. 20, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
