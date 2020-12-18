David M. Diehl

June 22, 1936 - Dec. 16, 2020

DECATUR - David M. Diehl, 84, of Decatur, IL, passed away December 16, 2020, at Randall Residence in Decatur.

Funeral Services will be held 2:00 p.m., Saturday, December 19, 2020, at First United Methodist Church, Decatur, with visitation from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., Friday, December 18, 2020 at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. Due to current mitigations, crowd size will be limited, masks will be required and all CDC guidance will be followed. Burial will be in Fairlawn Cemetery, Decatur, IL.

Memorials may be made to: First United Methodist Church of Decatur or TKE Educational Foundation, 7439 Woodland Drive, Ste 100, Indianapolis, IN 46278.

David was born June 22, 1936, in Carlinville, IL, the son of Orval W. and Marian (Noble) Diehl. He married Carol Goings on August 24, 1957 in Godfrey, IL.

David graduated from Illinois Wesleyan with a Bachelors degree in Accounting and received his C.P.A. license in 1967. He practiced for 51 years, first with his father at Gaugher and Diehl accounting firm, and later starting his own C.P.A. practice in the early 70's.

David was a graduate of Kemper Military Academy and was a U.S. Army veteran, serving from 1957 to 1960. He was Past Commander of the Decatur Power Squadron, Past President of the Decatur Noon Lions Club, where he received the Melvin Jones Fellow award, Lifelong member of TKE Fraternity where he was business manager of the Decatur TKE house for 57 years, and also received the TKE President's Award.

David was a lifelong member at First United Methodist Church of Decatur.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Carol of Decatur; son Scott (Leslie) Diehl of Lebanon, TN; daughter Karen Diehl of Marathon, FL; grandchildren: Gregory (Ashley), Lindsey, Morgan, Luke, Jacob.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

The family would like to thank Lisa, Christine, and staff at Randall Residence for all their loving care given to David.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes