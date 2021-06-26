Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Decatur Herald & Review
Decatur Herald & Review Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
David Alan Donnel
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Howe & Yockey Funeral Home
415 North Broadway Street
Shelbyville, IL

David Alan Donnel

May 9, 1951 - June 22, 2021

SHELBYVILLE - David Alan Donnel, 70, of Shelbyville, IL passed away at 4:16 p.m. Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in St. John's Hospital, Springfield, IL.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 29, 2021 in Glenwood Cemetery, Shelbyville with Rev. Tim Yankee officiating. Family and friends are invited to meet at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday at Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, 415 N. Broadway, Shelbyville, IL 62565 before going in procession to the cemetery.

David was born on May 9, 1951 in Shelbyville, IL, the son of Glen G. and Rita Belle (Weakly) Donnel. He graduated from Shelbyville High School in the class of 1969. David married Cathy J. Butler in 1971. He farmed with his father, Glen, and later worked as a clerk in a grocery store. David was an amateur pilot and a life member of the AFA. He enjoyed planting flowers and doing yardwork.

David is survived by his wife, Cathy of Shelbyville, IL; daughter, Lisa Donnel of Shelbyville, IL; son, David Alan Donnel, Jr. of North Port, FL; one grandson, Hunter Donnel; brother, Charles Donnel (Nancy) of Decatur, IL; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters: Eileen Powers (Darrell), and Patsy Donnel; and a daughter, Dawn Donnel, in infancy.

Send condolences at www.howeandyockey.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Jun. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
29
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Howe & Yockey Funeral Home
415 North Broadway Street, Shelbyville, IL
Jun
29
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Glenwood Cemetery
Shelbyville , IL
Funeral services provided by:
Howe & Yockey Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Howe & Yockey Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.