David E. Maynard

March 15, 1953 - Nov. 10, 2020

NIANTIC - David E. Maynard, 67, of Niantic, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, surrounded by his family.

David was born on March 15, 1953, in Eubank, KY, the son of Otis and Opal Maynard. He was first married to Donna Dobson, he later married Kathi Lester.

David is survived by two sons: David Maynard of Springfield and John Martinez of Lincoln; three sisters: Gladna (Darrel) Dowling of Decatur, Margie Tucker of New Whiteland, IN, and Brenda (Orbley) Ramsey of Henderson, KY; and four grandchildren: Tyler (Melissa) Nagel of Bloomington, Emily Martinez of Lincoln, Cade Martinez of Bloomington, and Ellyn Martinez of Lincoln.

David was preceded in death by his parents; and three brothers: James, Ronnie, and Bobbie; and brother-in-law Don Ramsey.

David was retired from Crown Cork and Seal in Warrensburg and he enjoyed woodworking and working on cars.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home in Decatur. Memorials may be made to Decatur Memorial Hospital Hospice Services.

The family of David Maynard has entrusted Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home with his funeral arrangements.