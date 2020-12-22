Menu
David R. Kruse
1945 - 2020
BORN
1945
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Howe & Yockey Funeral Home
415 North Broadway Street
Shelbyville, IL

David R. Kruse

August 23, 1945 - Dec. 20, 2020

SHELBYVILLE - David R. Kruse, 75, of Shelbyville, IL, died on Sunday, December 20, 2020 at 5:17 a.m. in St. Mary's Hospital, Decatur, IL.

A graveside service will be held at 11: 00 a.m. Wednesday, December 23, 2020 in Glenwood Cemetery (Blyman Addition) with Jason Palmer officiating and military rites by the Shelby County Honor Guard. Arrangements are by Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given the Roy Vanderpool American Legion Post #81, and mailed to Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, 415 North Broadway, Shelbyville, IL.

David was born on August 23, 1945 to H. Richard and Mildred (Stringer) Kruse of Mt. Zion, IL. He was a 1963 graduate of Mt. Zion High School and attended the U of I before serving in the U.S. Army as a "mike" boat mechanic in Qui Nhon, Vietnam. He owned a custom hay baling business in high school, farmed along with his father, and worked at PPG Industries in Mt. Zion for almost forty years. David married Ellen Hogge in Beecher City on May 30, 1981. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Shelbyville where he served as an elder and yard man. He was a member of the Roy Vanderpool American Legion Post #81, VFW Post #4829, both in Shelbyville, and a member of the Shelby County Honor Guard. He was a fan of the San Francisco Giants, St. Louis Cardinals, and the Fighting Illini. Dave was happiest when working outside in his yard or vegetable garden and decorating his home for every holiday.

He is survived by his wife, Ellen; daughter, Nancy Kruse of St. Louis, MO; sister, Teresa Kruse of Mt. Zion, IL; brother, Steve Kruse (Bonnie) of Effingham, IL; and other family members. He was preceded in death by his parents and his in-laws, W.B. and Mary G. Hogge. Send condolences online at www.howeandyockey.com.



Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Dec. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
23
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Glenwood Cemetery
IL
Funeral services provided by:
Howe & Yockey Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
Ellen and Nancy, I can't tell you how sorry I was to hear about Dave. Sister Pat called me this morning and told me. I was so glad Dan was here to be there for you. I hated that I couldn't be there but I had a doctor appt. I needed to keep. I let Lori know. She was so upset because of you and Nancy. You know how much my kids think of you !! I pray for God's comfort for you and all the family. God Bless ! Love Marilyn
Marilyn (Musser)Gray
December 23, 2020
Dear Ellen and Nancy: I know this was not the way you wanted David´s passing to happen but he is Home for Christmas. My thoughts and prayers are with both of you. It was a blessing to spend time with you.
Patrice Hunt
December 22, 2020
