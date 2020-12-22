David R. Kruse

August 23, 1945 - Dec. 20, 2020

SHELBYVILLE - David R. Kruse, 75, of Shelbyville, IL, died on Sunday, December 20, 2020 at 5:17 a.m. in St. Mary's Hospital, Decatur, IL.

A graveside service will be held at 11: 00 a.m. Wednesday, December 23, 2020 in Glenwood Cemetery (Blyman Addition) with Jason Palmer officiating and military rites by the Shelby County Honor Guard. Arrangements are by Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given the Roy Vanderpool American Legion Post #81, and mailed to Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, 415 North Broadway, Shelbyville, IL.

David was born on August 23, 1945 to H. Richard and Mildred (Stringer) Kruse of Mt. Zion, IL. He was a 1963 graduate of Mt. Zion High School and attended the U of I before serving in the U.S. Army as a "mike" boat mechanic in Qui Nhon, Vietnam. He owned a custom hay baling business in high school, farmed along with his father, and worked at PPG Industries in Mt. Zion for almost forty years. David married Ellen Hogge in Beecher City on May 30, 1981. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Shelbyville where he served as an elder and yard man. He was a member of the Roy Vanderpool American Legion Post #81, VFW Post #4829, both in Shelbyville, and a member of the Shelby County Honor Guard. He was a fan of the San Francisco Giants, St. Louis Cardinals, and the Fighting Illini. Dave was happiest when working outside in his yard or vegetable garden and decorating his home for every holiday.

He is survived by his wife, Ellen; daughter, Nancy Kruse of St. Louis, MO; sister, Teresa Kruse of Mt. Zion, IL; brother, Steve Kruse (Bonnie) of Effingham, IL; and other family members. He was preceded in death by his parents and his in-laws, W.B. and Mary G. Hogge. Send condolences online at www.howeandyockey.com.