Menu
Search
Menu
Decatur Herald & Review
Decatur Herald & Review HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
David L. Mayberry

David L. Mayberry

DECATUR - David L. Mayberry, 90, of Decatur, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, IL.

Funeral Services to celebrate David's life will be at 1:00 PM Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Camp Wilson Foursquare Church with Pastor Brian Canaday officiating. Visitation will be held from 12:00 –1:00 PM at the church. Burial will be in Macon County Memorial Park. Memorials are suggested to Camp Wilson Foursquare Church.

The family of David Mayberry has entrusted Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur with his funeral arrangements. Please view his obituary, and share memories and condolences at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Camp Wilson Foursquare Church
Dec
5
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Camp Wilson Foursquare Church
Funeral services provided by:
Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.