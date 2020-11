David L. Ray

Mar. 18, 1949 - Nov. 20, 2020

AUBURN, Washington - David lived well, laughed often and loved his family and friends without reserve. He will be missed by all who knew him.

A memorial video call on zoom will be held Friday, November 27, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. The link can be found on Facebook for those who wish to participate in saying goodbye to a wonderful man.

A full obituary can be found on the Neptune Society website obituaries.