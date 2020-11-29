David R. Wells

Dec. 5, 1954 - Nov. 25, 2020

DECATUR - David R. Wells 65, of Decatur, IL passed away peacefully in his residence at 8:30 p.m., Wednesday, November 25, 2020.

A private family graveside service will be held in Marrowbone Township Cemetery, Bethany. Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be made in David's memory to the Cancer Care Specialists of Central Illinois Charitable Fund. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

David was born December 5, 1954, in Decatur, the son of George William and Mildred (Falconer) Wells Jr. David married Patty Orr on September 28, 1996 in Hawaii. David was general manager of Bickes Wilbert Vault Company. He was a member of the Mt. Zion Lutheran Church. Dave enjoyed Mud racing and NHRA.

Surviving are his wife, Patty of Decatur; son, Austin Wells of rural Macon; daughter, Lindsey Tull Garvin (Jason) of Findlay; father and mother-in-law, Tom and Clara Orr of Decatur; brother, George Wells III of rural Macon; sisters: Nancy Schaljo (Ray) of Sullivan and Patricia Calvin of Gaithersburg, MD; grandchildren: Hunter, Alivia, and Isaac Garvin; sister-in-law, Brenda Dennis (Mike) of Metamora; brother-in-law, Dennis Smith of Decatur; nephew: Aaron Dennis. Many nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends also survive.

David was preceded in death by his parents, grandchildren: Grace and Jacob Garvin; sister-in-law, Dee Dee Smith and his brother-in-law, Mike Calvin.